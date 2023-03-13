Oscars 2023 : Le sacre de Everything Everywhere All at once (palmarès)

Découvrez les gagnants des Oscars 2023, avec le sacre incontestable de Everything Everywhere all at once.

Cette nuit, s’est tenue la 95ème cérémonie des Oscars. Une nuit calme pour une cérémonie dans les clous, un an après la gifle de Will Smith.

La seule gifle à noter cette année est celle du film de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, puisqu’on a assisté au sacre de Everthing Everywhere all at once.

Le film qui a déjà été salué partout durant cette saison d’Awards 2023, a réalisé un exploit, en remportant 7 des 11 nominations qu’il a reçus cette année, notamment dans les catégories les plus prestigieuse prestigieuses.

C’est émus, que Michelle Yeoh, Jaimie Lee curtis, Ke Huy Quan sont repartis avec une statuette pour les catégories meilleurs actrices de premier, second rôle et meilleur acteur de second rôle. Michelle Yeoh devient la première femme d’origine asiatique à recevoir cette statuette.

Le film repart également avec la statuette de Meilleur film et Meilleure réalisation, face à Steven Spielberg nommé dans la même catégorie.

Brendan Fraser a reçu quant à lui l’oscar du Meilleur acteur pour son rôle dans l’émouvant The whale. L’acteur a tenu a saluer son réalisateur Darren Arronofsnky pour lui avoir offert un rôle comme celui-ci, lui qui avait disparu des écran pendant 9 ans.

Le Palmarès complet des oscars 2023 est à voir ci-dessous.

OSCARS 2023 : Le palmarès

Meilleur Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár”

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Meilleur Acteur

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Meilleur Actrice

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleure Réalisation

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Meilleur Actrice de Second Rôle

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur Acteur de Second Rôle

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Meilleure Chanson

“Applause” Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” RRR

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur Film D’animation

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel La coquille avec des chaussures

Le Chat Potté : La dernière Quête

Le Monstre des Mers

Alerte Rouge

Meilleure Adaptation

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Meilleur Scénario

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Meilleure Production

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Meilleure Photographie

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Meilleurs Costumes

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Meilleur Son

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur court métrage d’animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Meilleur court Métrage

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Meilleure Bande Originale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Meilleurs VFX

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur Montage

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur Maquillage

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

crédits : Oscars Academy