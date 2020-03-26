Justice League Mortal : Photos des héros du projet abandonné de George Miller

Découvrez des photos de Justice League Mortal, le film de George Miller qui a été annulé par Warner Bros.
En 2007, George Miller (Mad Max) aurait dû réaliser un film Justice League qui n’a finalement jamais vu le jour. Le long métrage intitulé Justice League Mortal, était en pré-production, le casting était en place, avec notamment Armie Hammer en Batman et Megan Gale en Wonder Woman. Cependant, le projet a été avorté par Warner Bros au moment de la grève des scénaristes puis le succès de The Dark Knight a complètement tué le projet.
Récemment, des images inédites des personnages en costume ont fait surface via Ryan Unicomb. Ces images donnent ainsi une idée de ce à quoi auraient ressemblé les héros sur grand écran. On découvre ainsi Batman, Superman, Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern et Martian Manhunter mais malheureusement, les images ne sont pas de grande qualité. Cependant, on a un aperçu assez décent des costumes de Batman et Wonder Woman.
View this post on Instagram
For now these are all I can share. I know there’s MASSIVE interest in the story behind #JusticeLeagueMortal but there is pushback from the studio and most of the creatives involved. It’s understandably a sore point for many involved. We’re collating everything we have to be able to pitch it properly. It may require a kickstarter or something at some stage, or it may not. I’m 5 years into the journey of getting this made and I VERY much appreciate your patience. I know how important this lost chapter is to us all; as movie goers, as comic readers, as pop culture fans. Rest assured we WANT to be able to show you EVERY costume properly. We WANT to show you the Batmobile. We WANT to show you the Fortress of Solitude. We WANT the artists who worked tirelessly for months to get their well deserved due. We’ll continue to do our best. Be well. Stay safe! #SevenFriends #JusticeLeagueMortal #JusticeLeague #WarnerBrothers #PurryburryProductions
En plus d’Armie Hammer en tant que Batman et Megan Gale en tant que Wonder Woman, Justice League: Mortal aurait également vu à son affiche D.J. Cotrona en Superman, Common en Green Lantern, Santiago Cabrera dans le rôle d’Aquaman, Adam Brody en Flash, Hugh Keays-Byrne en Martian Manhunter, Jay Baruchel en Maxwell Lord et Teresa Palmer aurait joué Talia Al Ghul. Anton Yelchin (Star Trek), était également à bord en tant que Wally West.
Unicomb semble vouloir raviver le projet via une campagne Kickstarter mais les studios vont probablement s’y opposer puisqu’ils détiennent les droits
Source : Ryan Unicomb Instagram / Crédit ©Warner Bros
Connecte tes Neurones à Brain Damaged sur