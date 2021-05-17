MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 : WandaVision grande gagnante de la soirée

Découvrez les gagnants des MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 avec WandaVision qui repart triomphante.

Les MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 ont eu lieu la nuit dernière et c’est WandaVision qui est repartie grande gagnante de la soirée. La série de Disney+ a remporté 4 popcorns dorés. Elizabeth Olsen a gagné la meilleure performance tandis que Kathryn Hahn est la meilleure méchante. Les deux actrices ont aussi remporté le meilleur combat et la série elle-même repart avec le trophée de la meilleure série.

Falcon et le Soldat de l’Hiver n’est pas en reste puisque l’autre série du MCU a reçu 2 prix : meilleur héros pour Anthony Mackie et meilleur duo pour Mackie et son camarade Sebastian Stan.

Côté film, le public a récompensé A Tous les Garçons Pour Toujours et à Jamais comme meilleur film, Chadwick Boseman a été nommé meilleur acteur pour Le Blues de Ma Rainey à titre posthume et Leslie Jones (qui présentait la soirée) est la meilleure performance comique pour Un Prince à New York 2.

Pour finir, Scarlett Johansson a été honorée du Generation Award.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 – Palmarès

Meilleur Film

Borat 2

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

A Tous les Garçons Pour Toujours et à Jamais – Gagnant

Meilleure série

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision – Gagnante

Meilleure performance dans un film

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Gagnant

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Meilleure performance dans une série

Anya Taylor-Joy – Le Jeu de la Dame

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision – Gagnante

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Meilleur Héros

Anthony Mackie – Falcon et le Soldat de l’Hiver – Gagnant

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Meilleur baiser

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks – Gagnants

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Meilleure performance comique

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Un Prince à New York – Gagnante

Meilleur.e Méchant.e

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision – Gagnante

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Révélation

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat 2

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton – Gagnant

Meilleur combat

Birds of Prey– Combat final

Cobra Kai – Combat final

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha – Gagnantes

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Combat final contre Steppenwolf

Meilleure performance effrayée

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor – Gagnante

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Meilleur Duo

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

Falcon et le Soldat de l’Hiver – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & le Soldat de l’Hiver (Sebastian Stan) – Gagnants

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat 2 – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)