MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 : WandaVision grande gagnante de la soirée

Découvrez les gagnants des MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 avec WandaVision qui repart triomphante.
Les MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 ont eu lieu la nuit dernière et c’est WandaVision qui est repartie grande gagnante de la soirée. La série de Disney+ a remporté 4 popcorns dorés. Elizabeth Olsen a gagné la meilleure performance tandis que Kathryn Hahn est la meilleure méchante. Les deux actrices ont aussi remporté le meilleur combat et la série elle-même repart avec le trophée de la meilleure série.
Falcon et le Soldat de l’Hiver n’est pas en reste puisque l’autre série du MCU a reçu 2 prix : meilleur héros pour Anthony Mackie et meilleur duo pour Mackie et son camarade Sebastian Stan.
Côté film, le public a récompensé A Tous les Garçons Pour Toujours et à Jamais comme meilleur film, Chadwick Boseman a été nommé meilleur acteur pour Le Blues de Ma Rainey à titre posthume et Leslie Jones (qui présentait la soirée) est la meilleure performance comique pour Un Prince à New York 2.
Pour finir, Scarlett Johansson a été honorée du Generation Award.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 – Palmarès
Meilleur Film
Borat 2
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
A Tous les Garçons Pour Toujours et à Jamais – Gagnant
Meilleure série
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision – Gagnante
Meilleure performance dans un film
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Gagnant
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Meilleure performance dans une série
Anya Taylor-Joy – Le Jeu de la Dame
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision – Gagnante
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Meilleur Héros
Anthony Mackie – Falcon et le Soldat de l’Hiver – Gagnant
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Meilleur baiser
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks – Gagnants
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Meilleure performance comique
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Un Prince à New York – Gagnante
Meilleur.e Méchant.e
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision – Gagnante
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Révélation
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat 2
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton – Gagnant
Meilleur combat
Birds of Prey– Combat final
Cobra Kai – Combat final
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha – Gagnantes
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Combat final contre Steppenwolf
Meilleure performance effrayée
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor – Gagnante
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
Meilleur Duo
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
Falcon et le Soldat de l’Hiver – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & le Soldat de l’Hiver (Sebastian Stan) – Gagnants
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat 2 – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
