Oscars 2022 : 12 nominations pour The Power of the Dog, Dune et Belfast favoris

Découvrez les nominations pour la 94ème cérémonie des Oscars qui se déroulera en février prochain : au menu : Power of the Dog, Dune et Belfast en tête des nominations.

Ce mardi 8 février, l’académie des Oscars a dévoilé sa liste de nominations pour sa 94ème cérémonie. Au menu de ces nominations : le très acclamé Power of the Dog ( à voir sur Netflix) ainsi que Dune, Belfast ou King Richard.

Le film western de Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch compte à lui seul 12 nominations dans les catégories les plus prestigieuses de la cérémonie. Dune, de Villeneuve compte une dizaine de nomination, suivi par Belfast de Brannagh et West Side Story de Spielberg (sept nominations chacun).

Les nominations complètes de toutes les catégories des Oscars 2022 sont à découvrir ci-dessous. Rendez vous le 8 février prochain pour connaître les grands vainqueurs de la cérémonie.

OSCARS 2022 : LES NOMINATONS

Meilleur Film

« Belfast »

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Meilleur Acteur

Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Meilleur Acteur de Second Rôle

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Troy Kotsur CODA

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

Meilleure Actrice

Jessica ChastainThe Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Meilleure Actrice de Second rôle

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBos West Side Story

Judi Dench Belfast

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Meilleur Film d’animation

Encanto Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino et Clark Spencer

Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørense et Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca Enrico Casarosa et Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller et Kurt Albrecht

Raya et le dernier dragon Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer et Peter Del Vecho

Meilleure Adaptation

CODA, Siân Heder

Drive My Car Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

DuneJon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the DogJane Campion

Meilleur scenario Original

Belfast Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up d’Adam McKay Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Meilleure Photographie

Dune Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story Janusz Kaminski

Meilleurs Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Meilleure Réalisation

Belfast Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car » Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog Jane Campion

West Side Story Steven Spielberg

Meilleur Montage

Don’t Look Up Hank Corwin

Dune Joe Walker

King Richard Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog Peter Sciberras

tick, tick…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Meilleur film international

Drive My Car Japon

Flee Danemark

The Hand of God Italie

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World Norvège

Meilleure Bande Originale

Don’t Look Up Nicholas Britell

Dune Hans Zimmer

Encanto Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog Jonny Greenwood

Meilleure Chanson

« Be Alive » King Richard – DIXSON & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

« Dos Oruguitas » Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

« Down To Joy » Belfats – Van Morrison

« No Time To Die » No time to Die – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

« Somehow You Do »Four good Days- Diane Warren

Meilleur Décors

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Meilleur Court métrage Animation

Affairs of the Art Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Bestia Hugo Covarrubias, Tevo Díaz

Boxballet Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin Dan Ojar, Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Meilleur Court Métrage

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run Maria Brendle, Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress Tadeusz Łysiak, Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed

On My Mind Martin Strange-Hansen, Kim Magnusson

Please Hold K.D. Dávila, Levin Menekse

Meilleur Son

Belfast Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri

Dune Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlet

No Time to Die Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb

West Side Story Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy

Meilleurs Effets spéciaux

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

crédit photos : ©Oscars.org