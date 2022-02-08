Oscars 2022 : 12 nominations pour The Power of the Dog, Dune et Belfast favoris

Découvrez les nominations pour la 94ème cérémonie des Oscars qui se déroulera en février prochain : au menu : Power of the Dog, Dune et Belfast en tête des nominations.

Ce mardi 8 février, l’académie des Oscars a dévoilé sa liste de nominations pour sa 94ème cérémonie. Au menu de ces nominations : le très acclamé Power of the Dog ( à voir sur Netflix) ainsi que Dune, Belfast ou King Richard.

Le film western de Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch compte à lui seul 12 nominations dans les catégories les plus prestigieuses de la cérémonie. Dune, de Villeneuve compte une dizaine de nomination, suivi par Belfast de Brannagh et West Side Story de Spielberg (sept nominations chacun).

Les nominations complètes de toutes les catégories des Oscars 2022 sont à découvrir ci-dessous. Rendez vous le 8 février prochain pour connaître les grands vainqueurs de la cérémonie.

OSCARS 2022 : LES NOMINATONS

Meilleur Film

« Belfast »
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Meilleur Acteur

Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith  King Richard
Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Meilleur Acteur de Second Rôle

Ciarán Hinds  Belfast
Troy Kotsur  CODA
Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee  The Power of the Dog

Meilleure Actrice

Jessica ChastainThe Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart Spencer

Meilleure Actrice de Second rôle

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBos West Side Story
Judi Dench  Belfast
Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Meilleur Film d’animation

Encanto Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino et Clark Spencer
Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørense et Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca Enrico Casarosa et Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. the Machines Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller et Kurt Albrecht
Raya et le dernier dragon Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer et Peter Del Vecho

Meilleure Adaptation

CODA, Siân Heder
Drive My Car Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
DuneJon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the DogJane Campion

Meilleur scenario Original

Belfast Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up d’Adam McKay Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard  Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World  Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Meilleure Photographie

Dune Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story Janusz Kaminski

Meilleurs Costumes

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Meilleure Réalisation

Belfast Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car » Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog Jane Campion
West Side Story Steven Spielberg

Meilleur Montage

Don’t Look Up Hank Corwin
Dune Joe Walker
King Richard Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog Peter Sciberras
tick, tick…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Meilleur film international

Drive My Car Japon
Flee Danemark
The Hand of God Italie
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World Norvège

Meilleure Bande Originale

Don’t Look Up Nicholas Britell
Dune Hans Zimmer
Encanto Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog Jonny Greenwood

Meilleure Chanson

« Be Alive » King Richard – DIXSON & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
« Dos Oruguitas » Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
« Down To Joy » Belfats – Van Morrison
« No Time To Die » No time to Die – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
« Somehow You Do »Four good Days- Diane Warren

Meilleur Décors

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Meilleur Court métrage Animation

Affairs of the Art Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Bestia Hugo Covarrubias, Tevo Díaz
Boxballet Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin Dan Ojar, Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Meilleur Court Métrage

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run Maria Brendle, Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress Tadeusz Łysiak, Maciej Ślesicki
The Long Goodbye Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed
On My Mind Martin Strange-Hansen, Kim Magnusson
Please Hold K.D. Dávila, Levin Menekse

Meilleur Son

Belfast Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri
Dune Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlet
No Time to Die Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb
West Side Story Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy

Meilleurs Effets spéciaux

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

crédit photos : ©Oscars.org

