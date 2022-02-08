Oscars 2022 : 12 nominations pour The Power of the Dog, Dune et Belfast favoris

Découvrez les nominations pour la 94ème cérémonie des Oscars qui se déroulera en février prochain : au menu : Power of the Dog, Dune et Belfast en tête des nominations.
Ce mardi 8 février, l’académie des Oscars a dévoilé sa liste de nominations pour sa 94ème cérémonie. Au menu de ces nominations : le très acclamé Power of the Dog ( à voir sur Netflix) ainsi que Dune, Belfast ou King Richard.
Le film western de Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch compte à lui seul 12 nominations dans les catégories les plus prestigieuses de la cérémonie. Dune, de Villeneuve compte une dizaine de nomination, suivi par Belfast de Brannagh et West Side Story de Spielberg (sept nominations chacun).
Les nominations complètes de toutes les catégories des Oscars 2022 sont à découvrir ci-dessous. Rendez vous le 8 février prochain pour connaître les grands vainqueurs de la cérémonie.
OSCARS 2022 : LES NOMINATONS
Meilleur Film
« Belfast »
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Meilleur Acteur
Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith King Richard
Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth
Meilleur Acteur de Second Rôle
Ciarán Hinds Belfast
Troy Kotsur CODA
Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
Meilleure Actrice
Jessica ChastainThe Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart Spencer
Meilleure Actrice de Second rôle
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBos West Side Story
Judi Dench Belfast
Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Meilleur Film d’animation
Encanto Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino et Clark Spencer
Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørense et Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca Enrico Casarosa et Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. the Machines Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller et Kurt Albrecht
Raya et le dernier dragon Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer et Peter Del Vecho
Meilleure Adaptation
CODA, Siân Heder
Drive My Car Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
DuneJon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the DogJane Campion
Meilleur scenario Original
Belfast Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up d’Adam McKay Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Meilleure Photographie
Dune Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story Janusz Kaminski
Meilleurs Costumes
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Meilleure Réalisation
Belfast Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car » Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog Jane Campion
West Side Story Steven Spielberg
Meilleur Montage
Don’t Look Up Hank Corwin
Dune Joe Walker
King Richard Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog Peter Sciberras
tick, tick…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Meilleur film international
Drive My Car Japon
Flee Danemark
The Hand of God Italie
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World Norvège
Meilleure Bande Originale
Don’t Look Up Nicholas Britell
Dune Hans Zimmer
Encanto Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog Jonny Greenwood
Meilleure Chanson
« Be Alive » King Richard – DIXSON & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
« Dos Oruguitas » Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
« Down To Joy » Belfats – Van Morrison
« No Time To Die » No time to Die – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
« Somehow You Do »Four good Days- Diane Warren
Meilleur Décors
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Meilleur Court métrage Animation
Affairs of the Art Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Bestia Hugo Covarrubias, Tevo Díaz
Boxballet Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin Dan Ojar, Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Meilleur Court Métrage
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run Maria Brendle, Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress Tadeusz Łysiak, Maciej Ślesicki
The Long Goodbye Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed
On My Mind Martin Strange-Hansen, Kim Magnusson
Please Hold K.D. Dávila, Levin Menekse
Meilleur Son
Belfast Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri
Dune Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlet
No Time to Die Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb
West Side Story Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy
Meilleurs Effets spéciaux
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
crédit photos : ©Oscars.org
