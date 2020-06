Thor Ragnarok : Concept-arts des looks alternatifs de Thor

View this post on Instagram

Quarantined Thor? Old Man Thor? No, this is actually the most extreme concept version I came up with on how scruffy our Lord of Thunder could look like in Thor: Ragnarok. @taikawaititi wanted a different & road-worn looking Thor that hasn’t groomed himself in some time. I knew it was too far but that’s what you gotta do in concept art- give the director & producers the range of options so they could feel confident in the direction they choose. Sometimes they surprise you & pick the one you thought was “too far.” Thank God they didn’t pick this one 😂 #Thor #thorragnarok #sparkles #conceptart #needhaircut #chrishemsworth @chrishemsworth