Black Adam : Aldis Hodge devient Hawkman dans le film DC

DC recrute Aldis Hodge pour le rôle de Hawkman dans le film Black Adam aux côtés de Dwayne Johnson.
Black Adam a trouvé son Hawkman. Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Straight Outta Couptom) est annoncé pour le rôle dans le film de DC. Il serait actuellement en négociations pour jouer l‘un des membres de la Justice Society of America dans le film.
Dwayne Johnson a annoncé la nouvelle sur Instagram pour accueillir Hodge.
THIS IS HAWKMAN 🦅 A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Hello? DJ: Hello, I’d like to speak to Aldis. Aldis: Who is this? DJ: This is Dwayne Johnson. * long pause Aldis: Whoever this is stop playing on my phone. DJ: This is Dwayne, is this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t funny, I said stop playing on my fucking phone. DJ: Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition – it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to hold on for a one second. * he puts the phone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells 😂 Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You ok? You’re gonna crush this role! We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman 🦅 #blackadam⚡️
Le personnage, alias Carter Hall, est un guerrier avec des ailes géantes en forme d’oiseau, un casque en forme d’oiseau et une massue pour arme. Le Carter Hall original était une réincarnation d’un ancien prince égyptien qui avait vécu de nombreuses vies différentes au fil des ans. Ses origines ont été modifiées plus tard dans les comics pour devenir Katar Hol, membre d’une race extraterrestre de soldats ailés de la planète Thanagar.
La série Legends of Tomorrow a exploré une version de Carter Hall dans la première saison. Le personnage de Hawkgirl était à ses côtés dans la série.
La présence de Hawkman dans le film a été révélée durant le DC FanDome. Atom Smasher a déjà été casté et sera joué par Noah Centineo. On attend de voir qui jouera Doctor Fate et Cyclone.
Avant qu’on le découvre en Hawkman. Aldis Hodge sera dans le film One Night in Miami qui marque les débuts de Regina King en tant que réalisatrice au cinéma.
