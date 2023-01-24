OSCARS 2023 : 11 nominations pour Everything Everywhere all At once

Découvrez les nominations pour la 95ème cérémonie des Oscars qui se déroulera en mars prochain. En tête des nominations Everything Everywhere all at once.
Ce mardi 24 janvier l’académie des Oscars a dévoilé sa liste de nominations pour sa 95ème cérémonie. Au menu de ces nominations : le très acclamé Avatar 2, Top Gun : Maverick, mais surtout Everything Everywhere All at once, qui rafle à lui seul 11 nominations.
Le film de super-héros indépendants réalisé par Daniel Scheinert et Daniel Kwan domine les nommés dans les catégories les plus prestigieuses de la cérémonie. A noter aussi le come-back acclamé au cinéma de Brendan Fraser, qui rafle une nomination dans la catégorie Meilleur Acteur, pour son interprétation poignante dans The Whale
Les nominations complètes de toutes les catégories des Oscars 2023 sont à découvrir ci-dessous.
Rendez-vous la nuit du 12 au 13 mars prochain pour connaître les grands vainqueurs de la cérémonie
OSCARS 2023 : Les nominations
Meilleur Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár”
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Meilleur Acteur
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Meilleur Actrice
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Meilleure Réalisation
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Meilleur Actrice de Second Rôle
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Meilleur Acteur de Second Rôle
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Meilleur Film International
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Meilleure Chanson
“Applause” Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” RRR
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Meilleur Film D’animation
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel La coquille avec des chaussures
Le Chat Potté : La dernière Quête
Le Monstre des Mers
Alerte Rouge
Meilleure Adaptation
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Meilleur Scénario
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Meilleure Production
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Meilleure Photographie
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Meilleurs Costumes
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Meilleur Son
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Meilleur court métrage d’animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Meilleur court Métrage
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Meilleure Bande Originale
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Meilleurs VFX
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Meilleur Montage
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Meilleur Maquillage
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
