OSCARS 2023 : 11 nominations pour Everything Everywhere all At once

Découvrez les nominations pour la 95ème cérémonie des Oscars qui se déroulera en mars prochain. En tête des nominations Everything Everywhere all at once.

Ce mardi 24 janvier l’académie des Oscars a dévoilé sa liste de nominations pour sa 95ème cérémonie. Au menu de ces nominations : le très acclamé Avatar 2, Top Gun : Maverick, mais surtout Everything Everywhere All at once, qui rafle à lui seul 11 nominations.

Le film de super-héros indépendants réalisé par Daniel Scheinert et Daniel Kwan domine les nommés dans les catégories les plus prestigieuses de la cérémonie. A noter aussi le come-back acclamé au cinéma de Brendan Fraser, qui rafle une nomination dans la catégorie Meilleur Acteur, pour son interprétation poignante dans The Whale

Les nominations complètes de toutes les catégories des Oscars 2023 sont à découvrir ci-dessous.

Rendez-vous la nuit du 12 au 13 mars prochain pour connaître les grands vainqueurs de la cérémonie

OSCARS 2023 : Les nominations

Meilleur Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár”

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Meilleur Acteur

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Meilleur Actrice

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleure Réalisation

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Meilleur Actrice de Second Rôle

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur Acteur de Second Rôle

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur Film International

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Meilleure Chanson

“Applause” Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” RRR

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur Film D’animation

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel La coquille avec des chaussures

Le Chat Potté : La dernière Quête

Le Monstre des Mers

Alerte Rouge

Meilleure Adaptation

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Meilleur Scénario

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Meilleure Production

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Meilleure Photographie

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Meilleurs Costumes

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Meilleur Son

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur court métrage d’animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Meilleur court Métrage

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Meilleure Bande Originale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Meilleurs VFX

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur Montage

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur Maquillage

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

crédits : Oscars Academy