Avengers Infinity War : Concept art non-utilisé de Doctor Strange et Iron Man

Scene from the #infinitywar film that was cut. #Ironman aboard the ship #drstrange is captured on. While searching for him dr strange astral projects to him bugging him why it’s taking him so long to find him, among other playful banter. Iron mans suit was damaged so he couldn’t fly around at this point. This was a fun piece to do imagining the snappy dialogue between the two characters. Thanks for looking! Hope you guys are staying safe #marvelstudios #disney #avengersinfinitywar #film #conceptart #visualdevelopment #astralprojection