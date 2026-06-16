Le Seigneur des Agneaux The Hunt For Gollum : Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint le film

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Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint le nouveau film Seigneur des Agneaux intitulé The Hunt For Gollum, réalisé par Andy Serkis.

Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint la distribution du Seigneur des Anneaux : The Hunt For Gollum, produit par New Line Cinema et Warner Bros. Pictures.

Dans ce film réalisé par Andy Serkis, Taylor-Joy interprétera Seren, une elfe Sindar du Royaume Sylvestre, une agente aussi fidèle que redoutable du roi Thranduil (Pace).

Comme annoncé précédemment, Andy Serkis réalisera le film et reprendra également le rôle de Gollum.

The Hunt For Gollum réunit des visages emblématiques de la Terre du Milieu, notamment Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Elijah Wood (Frodon) et Lee Pace (Thranduil). Taylor-Joy rejoint une distribution composée de nouveaux acteurs, parmi lesquels Kate Winslet (Marigol), Jamie Dornan (Aragorn) et Leo Woodall (Halvard).

La sortie de The Hunt For Gollum est prévue pour le 15 décembre 2027.

Source : Deadline / Crédit ©DR /Gilbert Flores / PMC

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