Le Seigneur des Agneaux The Hunt For Gollum : Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint le film

Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint le nouveau film Seigneur des Agneaux intitulé The Hunt For Gollum, réalisé par Andy Serkis.
Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint la distribution du Seigneur des Anneaux : The Hunt For Gollum, produit par New Line Cinema et Warner Bros. Pictures.
Dans ce film réalisé par Andy Serkis, Taylor-Joy interprétera Seren, une elfe Sindar du Royaume Sylvestre, une agente aussi fidèle que redoutable du roi Thranduil (Pace).
Comme annoncé précédemment, Andy Serkis réalisera le film et reprendra également le rôle de Gollum.
🚨 BREAKING: Anya Taylor-Joy has officially joined The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as Seren, a Sindarin Elf of the Woodland Realm described as “a trusted and deadly agent of King Thranduil.” 🧝♀️
Additionally, after this official announcement from Warner Bros., it has… pic.twitter.com/1IALNpbPLU
— LOTR Universe (@Lordoftheringsu) June 15, 2026
The Hunt For Gollum réunit des visages emblématiques de la Terre du Milieu, notamment Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Elijah Wood (Frodon) et Lee Pace (Thranduil). Taylor-Joy rejoint une distribution composée de nouveaux acteurs, parmi lesquels Kate Winslet (Marigol), Jamie Dornan (Aragorn) et Leo Woodall (Halvard).
🚨 BREAKING: Anya Taylor-Joy has officially joined The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as Seren, a Sindarin Elf of the Woodland Realm described as “a trusted and deadly agent of King Thranduil.” 🧝♀️
Additionally, after this official announcement from Warner Bros., it has… pic.twitter.com/1IALNpbPLU
— LOTR Universe (@Lordoftheringsu) June 15, 2026
La sortie de The Hunt For Gollum est prévue pour le 15 décembre 2027.
Source : Deadline / Crédit ©DR /Gilbert Flores / PMC
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