Le Seigneur des Agneaux The Hunt For Gollum : Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint le film

Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint le nouveau film Seigneur des Agneaux intitulé The Hunt For Gollum, réalisé par Andy Serkis.

Anya Taylor-Joy rejoint la distribution du Seigneur des Anneaux : The Hunt For Gollum, produit par New Line Cinema et Warner Bros. Pictures.

Dans ce film réalisé par Andy Serkis, Taylor-Joy interprétera Seren, une elfe Sindar du Royaume Sylvestre, une agente aussi fidèle que redoutable du roi Thranduil (Pace).

Comme annoncé précédemment, Andy Serkis réalisera le film et reprendra également le rôle de Gollum.

🚨 BREAKING: Anya Taylor-Joy has officially joined The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as Seren, a Sindarin Elf of the Woodland Realm described as “a trusted and deadly agent of King Thranduil.” 🧝‍♀️

Additionally, after this official announcement from Warner Bros., it has… pic.twitter.com/1IALNpbPLU

— LOTR Universe (@Lordoftheringsu) June 15, 2026