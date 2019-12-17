The Eternals : Kumail Nanjiani révèle sa transformation physique pour le film Marvel

Kumail Nanjiani révèle sa transformation physique impressionnante pour le film Marvel The Eternals.
Kumail Nanjiani ne prend pas son nouveau rôle de super-héros à la légère. L’acteur, qui sera à l’affiche du film The Eternals a passé du temps dans la salle de sport et dévoile son corps musclé sur les réseaux sociaux.
Si vous avez regardé la dernière saison de Silicon Valley, vous avez pu remarquer un changement dans le physique de l’acteur. Durant le tournage de la série, il était en plein entraînement sportif pour The Eternals.
Sur Instagram, Nanjiani a posté deux photos torse nu, chose qu’il n’imaginait jamais faire. Il écrit: “J’ai découvert il y a un an que j’allais faire partie de Marvel’s Eternals et j’ai décidé de transformer mon apparence. Je n’aurais pas pu le faire si je n’avais pas eu une année complète avec les meilleurs entraîneurs et nutritionnistes payés par le plus grand studio du monde. Je suis content de ressembler à ça, mais je comprends aussi pourquoi je ne l’ai jamais fait auparavant. Cela aurait été impossible sans ces ressources et ce temps.”
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Dans The Eternals Kumail Nanjiani joue Kingo. Il sera entouré de Richard Madden dans le rôle de « tout-puissant » Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff dans le rôle du speedster Makkari (la première super-héroïne sourde du MCU), Brian Tyree Henry en tant que l’inventeur Phastos, Salma Hayek en tant que chef Ajak, Lia McHugh en tant que «jeune éternelle» Sprite, Don Lee en tant que Gilbamesh, Angelina Jolie en guerrière Thena, Kit Harington en Dane Whitman (alias Black Knight), Barry Keoghan en Druig et Gemma Chan en Sersi.
Réalisé par Chloé Zhao, The Eternals sort en novembre 2020.
