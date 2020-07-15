Naya Rivera : Cause de sa mort et l’hommage touchant des créateurs de Glee et des acteurs

La cause de la mort de Naya Rivera a été révélée par les autorités. L’actrice a sauvé son fils avant de se noyer. Les créateurs et les acteurs de Glee lui rendent hommage.

Lundi, après 6 jours de recherches, le corps sans vie de Naya Rivera a été retrouvé au lac Piru en Californie. La cause de sa mort a été révélée mardi par le bureau du médecin légiste du comté de Ventura. Il s’agit une noyade accidentelle et rien n’indiquait que les drogues ou l’alcool avaient joué un rôle dans la mort de la jeune femme de 33 ans, mais des échantillons ont été soumis à un examen toxicologique.

Les autorités locales en charge de l’affaire ont déclaré ne suspecter ni acte criminel ni suicide. Grâce au témoignage de son fils de 4 ans, la police indique que sa dernière action avant d’être emportée par les eaux a été de sauver son enfant. Elle a utilisé ses dernières forces pour le remonté sur le bateau.

« Nous savons, en discutant avec son fils, que lui et Naya ont nagé ensemble dans le lac à un moment donné de leur journée », a expliqué un porte-parole du bureau du shérif du comté de Ventura lors d’une conférence de presse lundi. « C’est à ce moment que son fils a décrit avoir été aidé a monté dans le bateau par Naya, qui l’a propulsé sur le pont par derrière. Il a dit aux enquêteurs qu’il a regardé en arrière et l’avait vue disparaître sous la surface de l’eau. »

La famille de l’actrice a sorti un communiqué dans lequel elle remercie les gens qui ont montré leur soutien : « Nous sommes très reconnaissants pour l’effusion d’amour et de prières pour Naya, Josey et notre famille au cours de la semaine passée. Alors que nous pleurons la perte de notre belle légende, nous sommes bénis d’honorer son héritage éternel et son esprit magnétique. Naya était un talent incroyable mais c’était une personne, une mère, une fille et une sœur encore plus grande. »

L’hommage des créateurs de Glee

A l’annonce de la disparition de l’actrice, les créateurs de Glee Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck et Ian Brennan ont rendu hommage à celle qui a donné vie à Santana Lopez. « Nous avons le cœur brisé par la perte de notre amie Naya Rivera », indique le communiqué publié par EW.

« Naya n’était pas régulière de la série lorsque nous l’avons castée sur Glee. Elle n’avait pas plus de quelques répliques dans le pilote. Mais il ne nous a pas fallu plus d’un épisode ou deux pour réaliser que nous avions eu la chance de trouver l’une des stars les plus talentueuses et spéciales avec lesquelles nous aurions jamais eu le plaisir de travailler. Naya pouvait jouer, elle pouvait danser et elle pouvait chanter (comme elle chantait !). Elle pouvait balancer une blague aussi bien qu’elle pouvait vous anéantir avec une scène émotionnelle. Elle pouvait facilement évoluer entre être effrayante, dure et profondément vulnérable. C’était une joie d’écrire pour elle, une joie de la diriger et une joie d’être autour d’elle. »

Le trio de créateurs salue également ses performances musicales ainsi que l’héritage qu’elle laisse derrière elle en termes de représentation pour les latinas et pour la communauté LGBTQ+ et en particulier les jeunes femmes lesbiennes.

« Naya est responsable de nombreuses performances musicales emblématiques de Glee – The Adele Mash-Up, « Valerie », « Songbird », mais son plus grand héritage Glee est probablement l’humour et l’humanité qu’elle a apporté à la relation de Santana avec sa meilleure amie qui est éventuellement devenue sa petite amie / épouse Brittany (joué par Heather Morris). »

Ils soulignent : « C’était l’une des premières fois qu’une relation lycéenne ouvertement lesbienne était vue sur un network et Naya comprenait ce que «Brittana» signifiait pour les nombreuses jeunes femmes qui se voyaient représentées à la télévision pour la première fois. Naya a toujours veillé à ce que l’amour de Santana pour Brittany s’exprime avec dignité, force et avec des intentions pures. Naya a toujours été émue par les filles qui l’ont contactée pour lui dire à quel point l’amour de Santana et de Brittany les a touchées. L’obligation de Naya envers elles – et envers tous ses fans était évidente. Elle avait la rare combinaison d’humilité et de confiance sans fin en son talent. »

Ils la décrivent comme étant « une vraie pro » qui était « toujours à l’heure, connaissait toujours son texte et faisait rire tout le monde sur le plateau. » « Elle était chaleureuse et attentionnée et protégeait farouchement le reste du casting. Elle était dure et exigeante. Elle était amusante. Elle était gentille. Elle était généreuse, » disent-ils.

Ils concluent en présentant leurs condoléances à la famille de Naya et disent qu’ils vont créé une bourse pour les études de son fils : « Nos cœurs vont à sa famille, en particulier à sa mère, Yolanda, qui faisait partie intégrante de la famille Glee et à son fils, Josey. Nous sommes tous les trois en train de créer un fonds universitaire pour le magnifique fils que Naya aimait par dessus tout. »

Ses collègues et ami.e.s de Glee lui ont aussi rendu hommage sur les réseaux sociaux. Tous, de Chris Colfer à Darren Criss en passant par Harry Shum Jr, Jenna Horowitz, Kevin McHale, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Melissa Benoist, Jane Lynch, Demi Lovato, Josh Sussman, Becca Tobin, Alex Newell et bien d’autres. Ils ont tous eu des mots touchants à son égard et pleurent sa disparition.

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun. Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020

My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/oCML03M9Kw — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 14, 2020

Naya, you will be missed so much. — Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Naya brought so much joy to our lives. She had the sharpest wit, the slyest smile, a compassion for people from all walks of life, and a talent that knew no bounds. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, co-workers, and fans around the world. We love you so much, Naya. — Michael Hitchcock (@hitchmichael) July 13, 2020

i was so intimided meeting naya for the first time. i was a fish out of water and her warmth was disarming. for all her gifts as a performer she was also gifted as a person and made anyone feel seen and included. celebrating your mark on the world today pic.twitter.com/h5lJ1pcCiW — Jacob Artist (@jacobartist) July 14, 2020

