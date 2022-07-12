Emmy Awards 2022 : Stranger Things, Squid Game et Succession en compétition pour la meilleure série

Découvrez les nominations pour la 74 ème cérémonie des Emmys Awards qui aura lieu en septembre prochain

Comme chaque année, l’Académie of Arts and Science américaine a annoncé ses nominations pour la prochaine cérémonie des Emmy Awards.

74 ème édition de remise de prix, prévue pour le 12 septembre prochain, la cérémonie annoncera les grands gagnants de l’année 2022, entre les traditionnelles Succession, Ozark ou Stranger Things côté série dramatique, mais aussi Squid Game ou Euphoria, ainsi que Ted Lasso, Curb your Enthusiam, ou Marvelous Ms Maisel.

La cérémonie sera à suivre dans la nuit du 12 au 13 septembre 2022 comme le veut la tradition, sur la chaîne Série Club.

Emmy Awards 2022 : Les nominations

MEILLEURE SERIE DRAMATIQUE

Succession (HBO)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime / CANAL+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Euphoria (HBO)

MEILLEURE SERIE COMIQUE

Hacks (HBO Max)

Abbott Elementary (Hulu / DIsney+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Curb Your Enthousiasm (HBO / CANAL+)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Disney+)

Barry (HBO)

The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (Prime Video)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MEILLEURE MINI-SERIE

Dopesick (Hulu / Disney+)

The Dropout (Hulu / Starzplay)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

The White Lotus (HBO / OCS)

Pam et Tommy (Hulu / Disney+)

MEILLEUR TELEFILM

The Survivor (HBO Max)

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Tic et Tac : Les Rangers du risque (Disney+)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Metal Lords (Netflix)

MEILLEUR ACTRICE DANS UNE SERIE DRAMATIQUE

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SERIE DRAMATIQUE

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE SERIE COMIQUE

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SERIE COMIQUE

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE MINI-SERIE OU UN TELEFILM

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Lily James (Pam et Tommy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE MINI-SERIE OU UN TELEFILM

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Andrew Garfield (Sur ordre de Dieu)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam et Tommy)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DE SECOND ROLE DANS UNE SERIE DRAMATIQUE

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

John Turturro (Severance)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DE SECOND ROLE DANS UNE SERIE DRAMATIQUE

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

HoYeon Jung (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

J. Smith Cameron (Succession)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

crédit photo: ©Academy Television 2022