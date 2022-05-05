House of the Dragon : Nouveau teaser et affiches personnages pour la série sur les Targaryen

Nouveau teaser et affiches personnages pour House of the Dragon la série préquelle de Game of Thrones centrée sur les Targaryen.

HBO et HBO Max viennent de dévoiler une nouvelle bande-annonce teaser pour House of the Dragon la série préquelle de Game of Thrones sui sera grandement centrée sur la famille Targaryen. Cette nouvelle bande-annonce d’environ 1 minute 30 donne un aperçu des personnages principaux et promet une guerre civile explosive pour la succession au Trône de fer.

Des affiches personnages ont aussi été dévoilées avec Emma D’Arcy (Princesse Rhaenyra Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Paddy Considine (King Viserys), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Touissant (Lord Corlys Velaryon alias The Sea Snake), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole) et Eve Best (Princesse Rhaenys Velaryon Targaryen).

Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. First of His Name. #ViserysTargaryen#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/u7xUPJCaFE — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2022

Basée sur le livre Fire & Blood de George R.R. Martin, la série se déroule 200 ans avant les événements de Game of Thrones et raconte l’histoire de la maison Targaryen. Martin et Ryan J. Condal (Colony) ont créé la préquelle, avec Miguel Sapochnik comme réalisateur principal.

La saison 1 de House of the Dragon, composée de 10 épisodes, sera lancé le dimanche 21 août sur HBO et US+24 sur OCS.

House of the Dragon – Teaser trailer – VOST