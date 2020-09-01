Chadwick Boseman : L’hommage touchant de Michael B. Jordan

« J’aurai aimé que nous ayons plus de temps ». Michael B. Jordan rend un hommage touchant à son ami et co-star de Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman.

Quelques jours après le décès de Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan s’est exprimé sur la mort de son collègue et ami. Il a partagé un hommage touchant sur les réseaux sociaux.

« J’ai essayé de trouver les mots, mais rien n’est comparable à ce que je ressens », a écrit Jordan sur Instagram avec des photos de lui avec Boseman. « J’ai réfléchi à chaque instant, à chaque conversation, à chaque rire, à chaque désaccord, à chaque étreinte… à tout. J’aurais aimé que nous ayons plus de temps. »

« Une des dernières fois où nous avons parlé, tu m’as dit que nous étions liés pour toujours, et maintenant la vérité à ce sujet compte plus pour moi que jamais », dit-il. « Depuis presque le début de ma carrière, en commençant par All My Children quand j’avais 16 ans, tu m’as ouvert la voie. Tu m’as montré comment être meilleur, honorer un but et créer un héritage. Et que tu le saches ou non… j’ai observé, appris et j’ai constamment été motivé par ta grandeur… »

Il ajoute : « Tout ce que tu as donné au monde… les légendes et les héros que tu nous as montrés… vivra éternellement. Mais ce qui fait le plus mal est que je comprends maintenant à quel point tu es une légende et un héros. À travers tout cela, tu n’as jamais perdu de vue ce que tu aimais le plus … Tu es mon grand frère, mais je n’ai jamais vraiment eu l’occasion de te le dire, ou de vraiment t’offrir des fleurs pendant que tu étais là. »

L’acteur a terminé son hommage en ajoutant: « Ton honnêteté, ta générosité, ton sens de l’humour et tes cadeaux incroyables me manqueront. Partager l’espace avec toi dans des scènes me manquera. Je dédie le reste de mes jours à vivre comme tu l’as fait. Avec grâce, courage et sans aucun regret. « Est-ce votre roi !? » Oui. Il. Est ! Rest in Power Brother. »

Vendredi dernier, Chadwick Boseman s’est éteint à l’âge de 43 ans des suites d’un cancer du colon.

Crédit ©DR