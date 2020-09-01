Chadwick Boseman : L’hommage touchant de Michael B. Jordan

« J’aurai aimé que nous ayons plus de temps ». Michael B. Jordan rend un hommage touchant à son ami et co-star de Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman.
Quelques jours après le décès de Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan s’est exprimé sur la mort de son collègue et ami. Il a partagé un hommage touchant sur les réseaux sociaux.
« J’ai essayé de trouver les mots, mais rien n’est comparable à ce que je ressens », a écrit Jordan sur Instagram avec des photos de lui avec Boseman. « J’ai réfléchi à chaque instant, à chaque conversation, à chaque rire, à chaque désaccord, à chaque étreinte… à tout. J’aurais aimé que nous ayons plus de temps. »
« Une des dernières fois où nous avons parlé, tu m’as dit que nous étions liés pour toujours, et maintenant la vérité à ce sujet compte plus pour moi que jamais », dit-il. « Depuis presque le début de ma carrière, en commençant par All My Children quand j’avais 16 ans, tu m’as ouvert la voie. Tu m’as montré comment être meilleur, honorer un but et créer un héritage. Et que tu le saches ou non… j’ai observé, appris et j’ai constamment été motivé par ta grandeur… »
Il ajoute : « Tout ce que tu as donné au monde… les légendes et les héros que tu nous as montrés… vivra éternellement. Mais ce qui fait le plus mal est que je comprends maintenant à quel point tu es une légende et un héros. À travers tout cela, tu n’as jamais perdu de vue ce que tu aimais le plus … Tu es mon grand frère, mais je n’ai jamais vraiment eu l’occasion de te le dire, ou de vraiment t’offrir des fleurs pendant que tu étais là. »
L’acteur a terminé son hommage en ajoutant: « Ton honnêteté, ta générosité, ton sens de l’humour et tes cadeaux incroyables me manqueront. Partager l’espace avec toi dans des scènes me manquera. Je dédie le reste de mes jours à vivre comme tu l’as fait. Avec grâce, courage et sans aucun regret. « Est-ce votre roi !? » Oui. Il. Est ! Rest in Power Brother. »
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
Vendredi dernier, Chadwick Boseman s’est éteint à l’âge de 43 ans des suites d’un cancer du colon.
Crédit ©DR
